Waitr, the popular restaurant delivery company based in Lafayette, has added another option for same-day grocery delivery in south Louisiana as the novel coronavirus increases demand for the service.
The company announced this week that grocery delivery from NuNu's Fresh Market will be available in the Lafayette area. Waitr will continue offering delivery of grocery essentials from Champagne's Market.
Customers can order basic essentials such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products as well as freshly stocked meat and produce.
Waitr tested out grocery delivery services in 2017 through Market Basket locations in Lake Charles and east Texas.
By the time Waitr introduced grocery delivery in 2018 at Champagne's Market in Lafayette, other services such as Shipt and Instacart already dominated the market.
Waitr revisited grocery delivery again in March when demand increased sharply as coronavirus restrictions went into effect.
Like restaurant orders, Waitr is also offering no-contact delivery for groceries to ensure social distancing between delivery drivers and customers.
Customers can place orders for grocery items from a store in the same way they order dishes from a local restaurant through the Waitr app or website.