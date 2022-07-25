The foundation that supports the Lafayette Public Library say it’s still important to have a viable public library system that is accessible to everyone.
Joe Abraham and Joan Wingate with the Lafayette Public Library Foundation told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast that a strong public library system is crucial in the current innovation technology and the system’s goal of creating a community of people who love books.
The library’s board has been involved in several controversies over attempts to ban books and restrict book displays. Over the weekend reports surfaced about the north library director’s job being in jeopardy for speaking out against censorship.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Abraham, the foundation’s president, and Wingate, who worked in various positions with foundation, noted how the organization supplements taxpayer funding of our libraries by encouraging private donations that provide books and services and fund special programs.
Two years ago the library won the James O. Modisette Award, the highest honor for a public library in Louisiana. The library is often the leader in private donations made through Friends of the Library and the Foundation, but it is often ranked last in public funding among library systems in other metros in Louisiana.
“It’s important to raise awareness of our public library’s needs and what we can do to support it,” Wingate said. “In 2002 when the library tax was passed, we got busy and focused on building the new sites. We know we also need to educate the public as to the many resources the library offers and the importance of reading. We want to be able to offer free and equal access, 24/7, to all of our resources.”