Bryan and Angie Spallino have spent most of their 33 years of marriage running A-Bryan Jewelers in Lafayette, but it was 25 years ago when they decided to invest in land along Verot School Road.

And they held it.

Back then the was a narrow two-land roadway with ditches on each side. Now it’s a four-laned major artery on Lafayette’s south side, and the timing is right for the Spallinos to break ground on Natchez On Verot, a development that will house medical or financial offices when construction is complete next year.

They broke ground on the 8,000-square-foot, $685,000 building on Tuesday.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do with it,” said Angie Spallino. “We almost developed it 15 years ago, but then we held off because the timing wasn’t right. As time went by, Bryan starting thinking maybe we could building something on it one day. I think that one day is here with all the development in that area.”

The Spallinos will offer the building to tenants who cater to the nearby retirement homes planned for the area – Serenity At The Oaks, which will be near Verot School Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway, and The Vincent at 2201 Verot School Road.

The communities will have a combined 387 units, the Spallinos’ property will be near both of them. The property could be used by one tenant or divided for as many as six.

It will not house a restaurant, Angie Spallino said.

The building’s exterior will resemble that of A-Bryan’s Jewelers, Bryan Spallino said. The name is a tribute to Natchez, Mississippi, the couple’s favorite destination.

“We love Natchez,” she said. “We go there every year. That’s like our little vacation (spot). It (the building) is going to be pretty, I can promise you.”