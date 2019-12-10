Businesses can participate in the 21st annual Career Connections event hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority set for Feb. 18 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
The event will feature 10th-graders from Acadiana exploring different career paths, visit with local companies, and learn about education requirements. About 4,000 students from Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes will be invited.
Businesses can register at lafayette.org/careerconnections.
Past years have featured more than 90 career booths, representing professional and technical careers in engineering and technology, business and finance, health and human services, and arts and humanities.
“This event helps young people make informed career decisions,” said Debbie Burkheiser, chairperson for the event. “The goal is to get students thinking now about how their educational choices will impact their future careers and lifestyles.”