The deal to sale the former Energy Plaza building to the Lafayette Parish School System has been finalized at a sale price of $4.59 million, records show.

School officials bought the four-story, 78,000-square-foot building at 202 Rue Iberville from Talos Petroleum, according to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court, almost $1 million below the building’s appraised value following its move to consolidate office space and leave the Chaplin Drive location.

The sale price was reduced partly because the building requires $68,000 in exterior repairs and a roof replacement estimated at $350,000, both of which will be covered from the roofing contingency item in the capital improvements fund, meeting documents said.

School officials will also overhaul the new office space, which includes basic renovations, constructing and retrofitting a new board room, and relocation, technology and furniture, fixtures and equipment costs.

The total cost to overall the new building sits at $3.58 million, according to board documents.

In 2015, the building went through major renovations, according to the listing, including the common lobby, hallways, ADA compliant restrooms and new elevator cabs.

Staff Writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.