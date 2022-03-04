Of all the things working for and against Acadiana in its quest to become a more vibrant city, one thing stands out in the current era of knowledge-driven economy.
It’s patents, and the region is blowing away the rest of the state. During Thursday’s CivicCon event hosted by One Acadiana, UL economist Gary Wagner noted how that data point can be a way to grow the economy and lure more people to the region.
It was the latest installment of the CivicCon Acadiana series with One Acadiana, which unveiled a regional data dashboard that tracks where the region’s progress. Patents were not on the dashboard, but Wagner noted of the two parts necessary to grow the economy – innovation and tech transfer – the region is established in the first part.
“We're actually just below the national average for metro areas, which is really good given our size,” Wagner said. “But we're more than twice as innovative as every other region in the state. How do we take these great ideas and turn them into marketable goods and services? Those are really two key pieces of how our region's going to grow moving forward.”
Tracking the area’s progress is part of the Vibrant Acadiana initiative, which tracks community progress and raises civic IQ, in conjunction with Vibrant Community Partners and its founder, Quint Studer.
Wagner highlighted three areas that will help the region be successful in the future: having a smart and well-trained workforce, having small companies that can be nimble and reinvent themselves and being well-connected to the outside world.
That connectivity part, he noted, is a significant part of the equation as the pandemic ushered in an era of remote working.
“Now all of a sudden there's going to be a greater disconnect between where people potentially live and where people potentially work,” Wagner said. “Being connected is going to be incredibly important. Having strong outside connections, the friendly business environment and a community like we have where we have amenities that make it an overall nice place to live – those are going to be the areas that really prosper moving forward.”
Data from the Vibrant Acadiana dashboard shows Lafayette Parish fares better than the state and national average in the percent of homes with access to broadband internet. Outlying parishes in Acadiana are well below the state and U.S. average, including St. Landry Parish, where only 3 out of every 5 homes have access.
Other well-being categories gave more insight: In 2019 Lafayette Parish’s 22.8% child poverty rate was below the state average of 27.2% but above the national average of 18.5%. Evangeline (38.1%) and St.Landry (37.8%) parishes were more than twice the national average.
In education categories, Acadiana performed better than the state and national average in some areas but below in others in 2020:
- Percentage of third-grade language arts proficiency (2021): Lafayette Parish 43%, Acadiana 41.4%, Louisiana 38%.
- High school graduation rates: Acadiana 87.5%, U.S. 86% (2019 data), Lafayette Parish 84.7%, Louisiana 84%.
- Percent of college students enrolled in the fall after graduating high school: U.S. 66.2% (2019), Louisiana 53.8%, Lafayette Parish 50.2%, Acadiana 47.7%.
- Percent of adults ages 25 and above with some educational attainment (2019 number): U.S. 40.6%, Lafayette Parish 38.2%, Louisiana 30.3%, Acadiana 26.3%.
“This data is really intended to serve as a common reference point and to help draw people together to have a common understanding of where we are,” said Stephen Barnes, director of the UL’s Blanco Public Policy Center, which partnered with One Acadiana on the dashboard. “And to help draw people together to have a common understanding of where we are. The work to implement those solutions, some of that has certainly been ongoing for a long time. I think there's a lot of work ahead to dig deeper into these problems and find the solutions.”
Other data points included:
- The population of Lafayette Parish has more than doubled since 1970. Youngsville has grown by more than 1,400% since 1980.
- Unemployment in the Lafayette MSA reached 12% in May 2020 but quickly fell by Nov. 2021 to its lowest level in a decade at 3.6%.
“As Quint Studer says, ‘What gets measured gets improved,’" said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “We’re not trying to hide the bad things in our community. We’re going to address those things. But there are also some very strong positive things in those data points. And we need to celebrate those things.”