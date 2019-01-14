Broussard arts and crafts supplier The Crafty Carousel held a grand opening Saturday to crowds of for the crafty do-it-yourselfers.
Longtime friends Tanya Verret and Crystal Bourque decided to quit their jobs in office work and work for themselves. After a few years working in compliance for the state board of education, they decided to open the crafts shop at 201 Albertsons Parkway, Suite O because of their aversion to driving 30-45 minutes to local stores for hobby supplies.
"I kept saying, 'I wish someone would open a store in Broussard,'" Verret said. "Then, after a few years of wishing that, I realized I should just do it. I saw a business opportunity here, and we jumped at the chance."
On Saturday, people lined up out the door when they opened. Part of the excitement was a raffle for a Silhouette Cameo 3 cutting machine.
"I am so thankful," Verret said. "I am so amazed. I never would have thought so many people would come out for our opening day. I'm glad so many local crafters came out."
The store offers the materials for projects such as jewelry pieces, burlap, glassware and T-shirts and vinyl sheets for various heat press design projects along with heat press services. Verret said they will also be holding Pinterest parties where they will help people make crafts they find on Pinterest.
