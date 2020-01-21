Lafayette-based Kocon Management Group sold the Glouchester Manor Apartments, 301 Birch St., for $4.35 million, records show.
The group, led by Kevin and Tom O'Connor and owner of two other properties in Lafayette, sold the property to Legacy Wealth Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Cleveland, Ohio., according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Kocon acquired the property in 2014 for $3.995 million, records show.
It also owns Sycamore Village, 115 Sycamore Drive, and Parc Fontaine, 112-114 Rue Fontaine.
