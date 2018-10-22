NuLife Sciences, which announced its merger with Lafayette-based LJR Security Services earlier this month, will move its offices from California to Lafayette.

The publicly traded company that focuses on medical research and technology will be housed in the Park Tower Complex, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road. The company, which had only a handful of employees, will not move them to Louisiana, said NuLife chairman Louis J. Resweber.

Resweber, who founded Pelican Security Network before it grew into the 36th-largest security alarm services in the nation, said the publicly traded company could have a name change soon and grow rapidly through acquisitions.

“With our past company, Pelican, we did 32 acquisitions and were up to over 20,000 customers,” said Resweber, a Scott resident. “We got to over 100 employees based on our acquisitions, and that’s going to be the case here.

“There’s an old saying on Wall Street: Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and I abide by that. We could be immensely unsuccessful. But we’ve been successful in the past, and we think we can be successful doing it again.”

NuLife acquired the LJR and its subsidiary, Gulf West Security Network, as the company moved to become more diversified. It focuses on medical research and technology but made the move to expand into the rapidly growing life safety and security industries.

NuLife has sought to merge with other companies that focus on saving and enhancing lives, according to a company bio. It has also specialized in human organ transplant technology and medicinal marijuana.

With the merger with LJR, the company is investing in the $22 billion domestic security industry.

“NuLife had been in some different lines of businesses,” Resweber said. “They were a diversified company, and the shareholders had gotten to a point where they wanted to focus on something that was truly revenue-generating.”