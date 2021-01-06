Waitr, the popular food delivery company, recently expanded services to the Abbeville area.
The company also announced in a Wednesday morning news release that is has expanded its footprint and delivery hours in the nearby Lafayette area.
After a tumultuous year in 2019, Waitr bounced back in 2020 as people relied heavily on delivery services during the pandemic.
The Lafayette-based, publicly-traded company has capitalized on changing consumer behaviors over the last year by offering no-contact delivery, same-day grocery delivery and alcohol delivery.
Customers can now use the on-demand restaurant app from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with closing times extended until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
"The expanded hours give customers more time to order their favorite foods from the area’s top dining establishments, restaurants the opportunity for more orders and drivers the opportunity to make more deliveries — all necessities during these challenging times," the company said in a news release.
Customers who order in the Abbeville area can get free delivery now through Feb. 1 by using the promo code "ABBEVILLE" at checkout.
Waitr is currently hiring drivers in the Abbeville area. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.