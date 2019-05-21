Waitr Holdings Inc., the Lake Charles-based food delivery company with major operations in Lafayette, completed a public stock offering that generated gross proceeds of $50 million.
Waitr intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but not limited to, acquisitions, expansion into new markets, working capital and the repayment of debt.
The company, which went public in November, did a follow-up offering of 6,757,000 shares of common stock priced at $7.40 per share. In addition, Waitr has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,013,550 shares of its common stock. Waitr's stock closed at $6.85 Tuesday, down 2 percent.