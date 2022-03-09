SchoolMint will make its permanent home in Lafayette at a warehouse just north of downtown.
The educational company announced the move to an old warehouse at 319 N. Monroe St. and will lease the property from the Lafayette Public Financing Authority, CEO Bryan MacDonald said.
It had been housed in temporary locations since announcing its move from Silicon Valley to Lafayette nearly two years ago. Employees have most recently moved into the first floor of the Lemoine building, 214 Jefferson St.
Work has already begun on the site and LPTFA will seek proposals for the interior construction. SchoolMint could move into the building by the end of the year.
“We were very keen on the historic downtown area and were looking for the right location to become a national showcase facility for our company,“ MacDonald said. “We toured numerous locations but were especially impressed with the area LPTFA has been transforming into a technology, arts and media campus. We are beyond excited for the opportunity to occupy this historic location and transform it into a world-class technology facility with LPTFA’s support and commitment.”
The move came after the Lafayette City Council approved a resolution backing the measure. Since LPTFA is a public entity and the project is being financed, it must get approval from the state bond commission, executive director Kevin Blanchard said.
The 13,000-square-foot cinder block building was first built in the 1950s by longtime Lafayette contractor Horace Rickey Sr., a longtime commercial contractor.
The LPTFA will utilize historic tax credits to help with construction and will be required to keep the original character of the building, including two large ceiling cranes that will remain intact along with the 30-foot high ceilings and wide-open spaces, Blanchard said. A mezzanine area will be converted to an employee lounge.
The organization has supported the city of Lafayette through finance-related programs and community involvement efforts in the area just north of downtown. It spearheaded the effort to put in a sewer lift station downtown to handle residential growth and could kick off construction of a second multi-family housing development later this month that will feature 70 units.
“The trust has made tremendous progress over the years and its investments are paying dividends for the city, downtown and the LaPlace neighborhood,” Blanchard said. “We could not be more grateful that SchoolMint shares our vision for this area and is excited to invest in downtown and the neighborhood. I’m excited because years and years ago there were a lot of vacant buildings out here. I think the organization years ago planted a flag and said, ‘We’re going to invest here.’"
Lafayette architectural firm ACSW will support the project. ACSW has designed a number of award-winning facilities locally, including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moore Park at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field and Southside High School.
“Bringing a nationally recognized technology company like SchoolMint to Lafayette continues the Silicon Bayou initiative and Lafayette’s emergence as a technology hub,” said Ryan Pecot, commercial real estate agent with Stirling Properties. “I was happy to connect LPTFA, ACSW and SchoolMint on this project. It will continue the transformation of this part of downtown Lafayette.”