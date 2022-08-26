A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish.
BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
Glass items can be recycled to create beach- and pebble-sized mulch or crushed into sand, which Lafayette Consolidated Government is now using to fill sandbags.
“This is a self-sufficient way for the community to recycle, support local business and prepare for disaster relief,” RoadRunnerApp CEO Todd Buckman said. “Accomplishing this through a woman-owned recycling business and a veteran-owned delivery business was the perfect matchup. We look forward to expanding our reach and making this available to more customers and the surrounding areas.”
To sign up, visit backyardsapphire.com.