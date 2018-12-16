RaceTrac will open its seventh location in the Lafayette area when it completes construction on a site at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Youngsville Highway.
The 5,500-square-foot building will feature 18 fuel pumps along with an ice cream station inside. It's the first location for the Atlanta-based convenience store company to locate south of Lafayette and comes after the opening of the location at Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10.
The store is expected to open in June, company spokeswoman Megan Shannon said.
"We choose this site as a compliment to the existing store as well as to serve the residents of southern Lafayette as it goes through a period of exciting growth," she said.
The store will feature a Swirl World with 10 flavors of ice cream and 41 toppings, Shannon said, along with a large coffee area, free Wi-Fi, more interior and exterior lighting. It will employ 20-25 people.