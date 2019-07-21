Construction on the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport is starting to take shape as workers install steel beams for the building.

The $90 million, 110,000-square-foot terminal will replace the 62,00-square-foot terminal in use today. The existing terminal was built in 1965 and updated in 1989.

Construction started in November on the new terminal that will increase from four to five the number of gates available for commercial planes.

With the slab poured for the terminal building, workers recently started constructing the steel framework. They're expected to install elevators and escalators by November, when work is expected to begin on the shell of the terminal and finishes. Project completion is expected in 2022, according to the airport's website.

Local, state and federal money has been contributed to the airport upgrade, including funding generated by the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration contributed funds and state lawmakers allocated funds as well.

Lafayette Parish voters approved a temporary 1-cent sales tax collected over eight months in 2015, generating nearly $34 million for the project. The tax expired after eight months as voters were promised.

Four buildings, including an old hangar UPS once occupied, were demolished starting about a year ago to make room for the new terminal, which is designed to allow for growth through 2040.

Once construction is complete, the existing terminal is expected to be demolished.

