Jerry Q. Prejean, senior vice president and private client group manager for IberiaBank, has been elected as chairman of the national board for AMIkids Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps troubled youth become responsible members of their communities.
“Mr. Prejean has a great history with our organization, and is a well-respected member of his community for his professional and personal accomplishments. His leadership will be a great asset to our mission over the next two years,” said Michael Thornton, chief executive officer and president of AMIkids.
Prejean has served as an executive committee member and chair of the budget and finance Committee for AMI Kids Inc., as well as past chairman and current board member of AMI Kids Acadiana Inc.
Chris Meaux, founder and chairman at restaurant food delivery company Waitr, has become a senior adviser to Louisiana startup Relief Telemed, an on-demand health care platform headquartered inside the Louisiana Technology Park in Baton Rouge.
Adding Meaux as an adviser will allow Relief co-founders Vishal Vasanji and James Davis to leverage his knowledge of on-demand platforms and local sales strategies. The company will also benefit from his understanding of growing startups.
IberiaBank has named Peggy Dold as senior vice president and director of music and entertainment in Nashville, Tennessee, a division of IberiaBank’s sports and entertainment banking.
Dold has more than 20 years of experience in the music and entertainment industry, serving Anglo and Hispanic music markets in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Nashville, as well as in global markets outside of the United States. Dold has served in various executive positions, including vice president, international, for the Univision Music Group; talent and artist relations consultant for MTV Networks Latin America; head of artist relations for Crescent Moon Records; and vice president of marketing for Island Independent Label Group.