Mike Dozier of Lafayette General Health from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Telemedicine is enhancing the way doctors treat their patients and guarantee the best health outcomes for patients while saving everyone money.
Mike Dozier, Lafayette General Health’s chief information officer, spoke about telemedicine and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Under Dozier's since 2014, Lafayette General has become a leader in health care technology in Louisiana and has enacted innovative strategies and organizational alignment through the use of IT.
While telemedicine has been around for decades, today’s telemedicine tools provide open access to care as specialists treat you while patients remain at work, school or home. It can keep our health care costs down, make it easier to schedule visits to healthcare providers and keep us out of the emergency room.
LGH is the only health system in Louisiana that has a mobile app that delivers information about wait times to see a doctor, obtain visual information about where clusters of sick people are situated throughout the state (as in where flu is raging among the population), and that allows you to check-in online to avoid waiting for your doctor’s appointment, Dozier said.
