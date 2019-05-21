A Surge Entertainment Center by Drew Brees will open in the old Winn-Dixie on Pinhook Road in October.

Monroe-based Surge Adventure Parks, which is co-owned by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open the 42,000-square-foot sports and family entertainment center at 2723 W. Pinhook Road that will include activities for all ages, the company announced Tuesday morning.

It’s a new concept for the company, co-owner and founder Darren Balsamo said. Details of what it will offer were not available.

“We are very excited to be opening Surge Entertainment here in Lafayette,” Brees said in a statement. “Designing this project has been fun, and we can’t wait to offer a new family entertainment experience to the area.

“Nothing like this exists. Surge Entertainment will be the first full family entertainment venue of its kind. We cannot wait for everyone to experience what we have to offer.”

Said Balsamo: “We take great pride in providing a bright, safe, clean and fun environment that focuses on the entire family. We are so happy to be able to deliver this state-of-the-art center to the area. We are confident this will be a great project for the whole area.”

Job fairs will be held soon at the park location. More information about those fairs will be released as the dates are set.

Several attempts to reach owner Balsamo prior to the announcement were not successful. The company first filed a demolition permit for the building in January.

The company will break ground today on a similar facility in West Monroe.