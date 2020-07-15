Lafayette native Blake Smith has launched Spruced, a digital platform that connects customers to beauty, wellness and lifestyle professionals in Acadiana.
Smith, 34, launched the site, teamspruced.com, to allow users to browse providers, read client reviews and book appointments, and an app will be launched soon. The site will help business owners focus on operations and make scheduling easier for the customer.
Users can utilize a digital profile to schedule appointments and pay for services.
“I wanted a way to help individuals build a business for themselves and create jobs in the market, which I think is so important right now.” said Smith, who has been in the franchise business since the age of 23. “It seems like the world has completely changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but we know the beauty and wellness industry will come back stronger than ever. With the recent mindset shift to services on-demand and at the click of a button, we believe our online scheduling tool is just what everyone needs.”
Spruced is waiving the $19.99 first month’s fee for all providers who sign up through August.