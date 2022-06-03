Hily Lalonde walked next door to pay the bills and grab some potatoes to cook for the night. When she neared the entrance of the building, the smell of electrical burning caught her attention.
When she walked toward the kitchen, the smoke hit her.
Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center, the iconic Opelousas gathering spot, was on fire.
Lalonde quickly called her boyfriend, Wayne Doucet, who owns the establishment, to let him know and that she was calling the fire department.
Now two weeks later they stand in front of the charred ruins of a business that was a cornerstone of Opelousas.
By the time the firefighters showed up at 3 p.m. May 16, the building was engulfed with flames, Doucet said. The business was gone.
“We had a hell of a business,” Doucet said. “It’s finished.”
There was not much Doucet could do to save his business as it burned. The fire started from old wiring in an electrical junction box, Lalonde said.
“I was just sitting there watching it go,” Doucet said. “Those guys (the firefighters) put their heart and soul putting it out.”
The business, located at 132 Toby’s Lane, will not reopen, Doucet said. The building was underinsured, and rebuilding costs are too high.
Instead, it will transition to downtown Opelousas in the former Beau’s Garage, 125 North Court St., which he purchased a few years back.
He will rebrand it as Toby’s Downtown. The transition will begin after he gets his liquor license transferred.
“I didn’t think there was no possibility it would burn,” Doucet said.
Toby’s was a place that was a popular meeting place in St. Landry Parish ever since former owner Toby Veltin first opened it in 1954 as Toby’s Little Lodge, reports indicate.
And nearly 70 years later, it was one of the few places around that still hosted live music during the pandemic, said Earl Taylor, former saxophone player with Little Bob and the Lollipops.
“I wanted to cry,” Taylor said. “It was a landmark. Everyone would say, ‘I’ll just meet you at Toby’s.’ Everybody knew where it was.”
Liz Hernandez once worked for a local TV station in Opelousas and would host Cajun dance nights on Thursdays for four years. People from across the area would come to dance.
“My heart just sunk,” Hernandez said. “It became like a second home. They loved Toby’s, and I loved watching their reactions. Most of the people that came were the same people, so we became like a big family.”
Toby’s was where Hernandez and her station hosted political debates and fundraising, including once hosting a political fundraiser for Edwin Edwards during his 1991 campaign against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
Toby’s roots stretch back to the Cedar Lane Club, which Veltin opened in the 1930s as a local restaurant but soon shifted over to a nightclub to accommodate bands traveling from Houston to New Orleans, reports indicate. It hosted big name performers such as Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong and Chuck Berry.
After the Cedar Lane Club burned in the 1950s, and Veltin opened Toby’s Little Lodge. Doucet bought it 12 years ago, and up until the day it burned, he had a Cedar Lane Club sign on the wall as an homage to the location’s roots.
Doucet said he hopes to start up soon at the new location.
“I want to thank all my people that supported and patronized us,” Doucet said, “I can duplicate Toby’s service, but I can’t duplicate the atmosphere.”