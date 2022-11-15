The Shoppers Value supermarket on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has closed.
The Baton Rouge-based company closed the store in September at 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and now only has one store in Acadiana at 3826 Moss St. in north Lafayette.
The store, the anchor store in the Marketplace Plaza shopping center, truggled during the highway construction at the intersection with Dulles Drive, company general manager Clint Caldwell said. The store employed about 35.
“The construction got us there,” company general manager Clint Caldwell said. “It went on for some 2 ½ years. It more than cut our sales in half. We said enough is enough, we can’t continue to lose the kind of money we were losing.”
Shoppers Value, whose business model is touted as a 10% retail mark-up at the register on top of the wholesale price it pays for products, moved into the store following Winn-Dixie’s closure in 2017.
The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, citing debt tied to the purchase and rebranding of six former Winn-Dixie locations in 2018, five of which have since closed. It has since closed other stores, including the store at 2017 W. University Ave. in 2020.
The company now has seven locations, including five in the Baton Rouge area.