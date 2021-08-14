The area that once was the home of GattiTown will be part of a large commercial development that will include a sports bar and grill.
The Forum, a project by businessman Derek Curry, will include several buildings across eight acres at the corner of Johnston Street and Mount Vernon Road and in the Grand Marche shopping center, documents show.
The project is slated to go before the city planning commission during a 5 p.m. meeting Monday.
More details about the project are unknown. Curry, a Lafayette native who owns six shoe stores in three states, has declined to discuss the project until it gets planning commission approval.
The development will include retail, office space, restaurants and apartments, according to a KATC report. Renderings indicate the development could have seven buildings.
Curry bought three properties in the Grand Marche development — a tract just under 5 acres that contains the former Gatti Town building that backs up to Mount Vernon Road sold for $950,000 in March and a tract just under 3 acres in the old shopping center along with a half-acre of land up against Johnston Street that sold together for $281,730, land records show.
His project was slated to go before the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment Thursday, but the meeting was postponed because there was not a quorum. Curry was seeking a variance from the board related to the restaurant’s drive-thru window, which he says will be used solely for call-in orders.
Curry is the owner and founder of Sneaker Politics, which has a store at 131 Arnould Blvd. in Lafayette along with two stores in New Orleans and stores in Baton Rouge, Austin and Dallas.
A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is highly regarded in the sneaker industry, having started in the industry working at a Finish Line store. He opened the Lafayette store, his first one, in 2006.
GattiTown was a 45,000-square-foot family entertainment center that closed before being demolished in 2016, reports indicate.