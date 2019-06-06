A Florida-based real estate investment trust bought two Lafayette properties that house Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers for more than $2.5 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's office.
National Retail Properties bought the property at 2964 Johnston St. for $1,066,292 from Birmingham, Alabama-based Third Avenue Partners and the second location at 3735 Ambassador Caffery Parkway for $1,524,390, from Alabama-based Barrett Express, court records show.
According to its website, National Retail Properties has 2,984 properties in 48 states that cover 37 lines of trade. A breakdown of its portfolio shows 20% of its properties are restaurants, 17.8% are convenience stores and 8.9% are auto service outlets.
