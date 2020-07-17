Waitr Holdings Inc. has named Mark D’Ambrosio as chief sales officer, David Cronin as chief engagement officer and Thomas Pritchard as general counsel at the food ordering and delivery company.
D’Ambrosio was executive vice president of sales at Centerfield Media from 2017-2019. He previously served as the senior vice president of direct sales for iPayment Inc. from 2014-2017 and held various sales roles at Flagship Merchant Services Inc. for over 10 years. He has a bachelor's degree from Colby College.
Cronin was executive vice president and chief human resources officer at iPayment Inc. from 2011-2018. He served as vice president of human resources at Caritas Christi Health Care from 2009-2010 and Cape Cod Healthcare Inc. from 2005-2009 and as a principal at The Wellspring Group, an HR consulting firm, from 2001-2005. He has a Master of Science from Northeastern University and a bachelor's in science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Pritchard has had a private practice in law for over 35 years, with experience in advising public and private corporations and individuals engaged in a variety of financial and business transactions, including merger and acquisition transactions; private and public offerings of debt and equity securities; Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory compliance; board and special committee representation; and business advice. Pritchard holds a juris doctorate from Southern Methodist University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.