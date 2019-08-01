As a young adult, Kimberly James Boudreaux once sold all her possessions and traveled abroad to work as a missionary, including time spent with Mother Theresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

While she always believed she would spend her life working on foreign soil, the current director of Catholic Charities of Acadiana has found her greatest fulfillment working with Catholic Charities and raising her young family in Lafayette.

Boudreaux spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

She recalls how her first day volunteering at St. Joseph Diner changed her understanding of the challenges homeless people face. She is a passionate advocate and director of the charitable services offered by Catholic Services of Acadiana, which also include St. Joseph Emergency Shelter for Men, a partnership with Our Lady of Lourdes which offers free health care through St. Bernadette Clinic; St. Michael Center for Veterans and disaster recovery relief efforts coordinated with Acadiana VOAD.

Other services offered include Stella Maris Center, a hygiene facility was created to offer a place for homeless individuals to take a shower, use the restroom, wash their clothes and manage other basic hygiene needs. In 2012, Catholic Charities of Acadiana also began operating a re-housing program to work with people experiencing homelessness to secure affordable permanent housing.