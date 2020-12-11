Frank J. Somma has been named vice president of business development for the northeast region by Lafayette-based BlackRose Group, expanding its business to the northeast United States out of Philadelphia.
Somma has over 20 years of experience in sales business development in the telecom, textile and food processing industries. He has overseen and implemented client acquisition and retention strategies while coordinating a team of product management, marketing and logistics professionals. Recent experience includes transitioning businesses from traditional distribution models to e-commerce platforms. The BlackRose Group, which leverages its buy-side network to market companies to buyers, previously expanded to Memphis, Tennessee; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Houston; and Dallas.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced that 15th Judicial District Court Judge Jules David Edwards III, who is retiring from the bench in 2021, has been named Louisiana’s state judicial outreach liaison.
He succeeds retired Judge Marion Edwards, who was named as Louisiana’s first outreach liaison in 2018. Edwards has served as a district judge for 27 years in the Acadiana area. Louisiana is one of only a few states that retains an outreach liaison, a specialized judge who provides education, training and technical assistance on traffic-related matters to judges and court personnel throughout the state. The commission recently was awarded a grant from the American Bar Association, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to secure a liaison.
Edwards was named chief judge of Louisiana’s 15th Judicial District from 2001 to 2003, and served as chairman of the Louisiana Judiciary Commission from 2013 to 2017. He is a past president of the Louisiana District Judges Association, and from 2011 to 2018 worked with the Louisiana Sentencing Commission to implement a uniform sentencing policy for judges. Edwards was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in 2013.