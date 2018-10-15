Al Hebert is a reporter for the website gasstationgourmet.com, and his beat is gas station food. Last week he teamed with Frank Beard with gasbuddy.com on a 2,500-mile road trip from Louisiana to Las Vegas in conjunction with the National Association of Convenience Stores annual show in Las Vegas.
Gas Station Gourmet is a bit more than a blog. Each month I write the Gas Station Gourmet for NACS Magazine. I profile one of America’s gas stations. It’s about food, but also about the store history and competitive stategies, etc. I’ve also written for publications of state associations that deal with the retail petroleum marketing industry in Florida and Texas. I’ve been quoted in the Washington Post, Business Insider, etc. The Post reporter was doing research. When he called, he said I might be “America’s expert on gas station food.” He might be right. I also speak around the country about everything from developing signature foods/menu items to clean restrooms, The Gas Station Gourmet Goes to the Restroom.
The concept of restaurants in gas stations is more of a natural thing. In the past gas station food was snacks and those maroon wieners, sweating and rotating on a roller grill. Many people remember that and say they would never eat in a gas station. Today, I run into classically trained chefs cooking in gas stations. I found Cristal Champagne ($450 a bottle) in an Exxon station, Cornish game hen in a Chevron station, etc. On the NACS Road Trip I found decadent pastries created by a pastry chef, Peruvian Ceviche and terrific Cajun food in Eunice.
I find some of the best gas station food right here in Louisiana. In Acadiana, we have places like the Bourbon St. Deli in Abbeville. They serve an overstuffed shrimp poboy that is made with their special batter, fried fresh and is truly overstuffed. You have to remove shrimp to get that first bite. In Eunice, College Station Mudbugs barbecues each day. They have rice dressing like grandma used to make as well as one of the best hamburgers I’ve ever had.
Honestly, I’ve never been disappointed by an Acadiana gas station. College Station Mudbugs is owned by a guy with great culinary creativity, Stephen Bollich. The chicken salad is made with fried chicken, a touch of jalepeno and dill. It’s got some kick and is addictive. Bourbon Street Deli is Abbeville has great seafood. They also have a great muffuletta. I like it because it’s not oily. One of the best breakfasts I had was at Y-Not Stop in Broussard. I had the most perfect eggs. Billeaud’s in Broussard has great food. They sell a tremendous volume of chili dogs. If you want healthy food served by people who understand this category, I recommend Emerge: An Artisan Juicery in Lafayette. Everything is made right there.
Frank is a great travel partner. He’s all about health. We are the Yin & Yang of gas station food. I tried healthy fare. Frank ate boudin and for the first time, rice dressing at College Station Mudbugs. He had me try a lot of juices at Emerge: An Artisan Juicery. I felt good when I left. He also had me try Peruvian Ceviche, which is spicy and healthy. Frank once ate 30 days of healthy gas station food. I eat indulgent gas station food all the time. We make a good pair because in spite of our opposite perspectives we are both willing to try food that is outside of what we would normally eat.
Clean restrooms can make a gas station a destination. Moms want clean restrooms, really so do dads. I’ve been to gas stations that have people who have employees assigned to just keep the restrooms clean. Many places clean them every half hour. At Eddie World in Yermo, California, they are constantly cleaned, 24/7. Buc-ee’s in Texas built a reputation on clean restrooms. Gas stations have upped the game when it comes to clean restrooms. The manager of a small chain of gas stations in Florida completely guts and renovates his restrooms every two years so they always look new. Perfectly clean restrooms will bring people inside.