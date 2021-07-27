The Vermilion Parish Job Fair will be at 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17 at the St. Theresa Hall, 101 N. Leonard Ave. in Abbeville.
Admission is free, and job seekers can visit the Acadiana Workforce Solutions office in their community for assistance with resumes or other tips to land a job.
Twenty employers will attend the fair looking for employees. See the list at vermilionparishjobfair.com
The event comes after a job seeker training class that was held July 14 in Abbeville. Shaun Cormier, outreach and recruitment specialist with Acadiana Workforce Solutions, offered tips to make the process easier to navigate.
“It’s critical that jobseekers know how to identify and articulate their skills,” says Falgout, “With pandemic-related unemployment benefits expiring this month, the community is rallying together to get jobseekers back to work.”