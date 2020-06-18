Target will raise its starting employee pay to $15 an hour at all its stores, including its two Lafayette stores, company officials announced Wednesday.
The pay rate is for all full-time and part-time employees at stores, distribution centers and headquarters locations. The move comes after company officials set a goal of a raising the wage to that point almost three years ago and last summer raising it to $13 an hour.
Target had also offered a temporary wage increase during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company will also give a one-time bonus of $200 to frontline store and distribution center hourly workers at the end of July for efforts during the pandemic. It will also offer free access to virtual doctor visits for employees for the rest of the year, extensions to 30-day paid leave for those vulnerable and free backup care for family members.
