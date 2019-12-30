Kart Ranch will be ringing in the new year and its 35th year in business by adding bumper cars next month and a new 3,500-square-feet laser tag arena in early 2020.
Co-owner Kristyn Roche said the move to install a laser tag arena on the south side of Lafayette has been in demand from customers for some time. According to Roche, they should have the bumper cars up and running before the end of January and are shooting for a late-February or early-March opening for the laser tag arena.
"There are only one or two laser tag places in the area and there's nothing on this side of town, so that's something our customers have been asking for for a while," Roche said. "November kicked off our 35th year... We're always looking to expand based on what our guests want."
The new arena is currently under construction and will be able hold around 16 laser combatants. Roche said pricing for the two new installations should stay in line with the pricing for all their other attractions. She said she believes they'll have to hire a few more people to staff the new attractions when they open, but she's not sure on how many new employees they will need.