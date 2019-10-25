Lafayette Roofing partnered with Atlas Roofing Corp. to raise over $160,000 to help fight breast cancer.
Lafayette Roofing participated in the Atlas Summit 60 Pink initiative Aug. 15-Oct. 15. For each roll of Summit 60 roof underlayment sold, a portion of the proceeds was donated to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.
As part of the initiative, Atlanta-based Atlas Roofing Corp. debuted its special-edition Summit 60 Pink premium synthetic roof underlayment, which was embellished with distinguishable pink ribbons, the international symbol for breast cancer awareness.
“This hits close to home, as we all know someone who has battled cancer and it is an honor to be apart of this program and help join the fight,” Lafayette Roofing owner Darren Domingue said.
The Susan G. Komen foundation, launched in 1982, has funded more than $988 million in research and more than $2.2 billion in education, screenings and treatment programs across the U.S. Because of initiatives like this, the Foundation can continue its work to encourage early detection and increasing the survival rate of those diagnosed with breast cancer.
“We’re incredibly proud of the work our company and contractors have done to make the Summit 60 campaign a success,” said Brian Olagues, territory sales rep for Atlas Roofing. “It’s truly an honor to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause and help the Susan G. Komen Foundation continue saving lives.”