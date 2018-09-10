Eight women will be honored next month as part of 2018 Women Who Mean Business Awards from the United Way of Acadiana's Women United.
The event, set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the River Oak Ballroom, will honor women who have made significant impacts in their workplaces and communities through entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic engagement and community leadership.
Winners include:
- Kimberly Boudreaux, executive director of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
- Paula Cutrer, principal of Ross Elementary School in Crowley.
- Maureen Foster, founder of Designing Women of Acadiana.
- Deiadra "Dee" Garrett, pediatric general surgeon at Kids Specialty Clinic and Women's & Children's Hospital.
- Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.
- Theresa LeBouef, president of Abbeville Building & Loan
- Anna Olivier, owner of Jim Olivier Family of Companies.
- Maegan Sonnier, owner of Travel Machine.
“The Women Who Mean Business event was full of remarkable stories and I made valuable connections with other women who had a goal, moved toward it and didn’t stop," 2013 honoree Maureen Brennan said. "Those stories continue to inspire me today.” Please join Women United as we hear the stories behind the community’s most accomplished and inspiring women at the awards event Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the River Oaks Ballroom in Lafayette.