Poke Geaux, the restaurant that brought the poke craze to Acadiana, will be bringing its Hawaiian dishes with a Cajun twist to the bayou region with its first restaurant in Houma.
The restaurant is set to open in two weeks. Poke is a popular Hawaiian dish made with raw diced fish over a bed of rice, vegetables and other ingredients and mixed with a sauce. Many call poke "sushi in a bowl," although Poke Geaux also offers it in a wrap like a poke burrito.
"We're bringing everything we've done here in Lafayette that people love and migrating it down to Houma. We've joined the Chamber of Commerce out there to really get involved with the community and we're hiring as we speak," said Todd Buteaux, co-owner of Poke Geaux along with Andy Suhandi.
The new restaurant in Houma will be located at 1753 Martin Luther King Blvd., next to the Chuck E. Cheese. Buteaux said he's excited to do in Houma what they did in Lafayette and bring a new, healthy food option to the bayou region.
Buteaux also said they will also be opening a new restaurant in Lake Charles at 4750 Nelson Road by the end of February or early March.