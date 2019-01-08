Well permits for Dec. 29-Jan. 5

Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 251498, HA RA SUE; Blackstone 15-10 HC, Jan. 3, Grand Cane North, Covey Park Gas LLC, 211' FNL & 2342' FWL OF SEC 22-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FNL & 2138' FEL OF SEC 10-T12N-R14W.

DeSoto: 251499, HA RA SUE; Blackstone 15-10 HC, Jan. 3, Grand Cane North, Covey Park Gas LLC, 211' FNL & 2322'FWL OF SEC 22-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FNL & 2225' FWL OF SEC 10-T12N-R14W.

Iberia: 251497, Kling Walet, Jan. 2, Fausse Pointe, Hilcorp Energy Co., S 84 D 14' 56" W A DISTANCE OF 10,252' FROM NGS MON. "FAUSSE POINTE", SEC 27. PBHL: S 71 D 53' 23" E A DISTANCE OF 552' FROM PROP SHL, SEC 27.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

2237239
 Evangeline0138138
 Iberia286 88 
 Jefferson Davis254 56 
 Lafayette227 29
 St. Landry775 82 
 St. Martin68187
St. Mary 210212
Vermilion 3134137 

