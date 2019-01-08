Well permits for Dec. 29-Jan. 5
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
DeSoto: 251498, HA RA SUE; Blackstone 15-10 HC, Jan. 3, Grand Cane North, Covey Park Gas LLC, 211' FNL & 2342' FWL OF SEC 22-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FNL & 2138' FEL OF SEC 10-T12N-R14W.
DeSoto: 251499, HA RA SUE; Blackstone 15-10 HC, Jan. 3, Grand Cane North, Covey Park Gas LLC, 211' FNL & 2322'FWL OF SEC 22-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FNL & 2225' FWL OF SEC 10-T12N-R14W.
Iberia: 251497, Kling Walet, Jan. 2, Fausse Pointe, Hilcorp Energy Co., S 84 D 14' 56" W A DISTANCE OF 10,252' FROM NGS MON. "FAUSSE POINTE", SEC 27. PBHL: S 71 D 53' 23" E A DISTANCE OF 552' FROM PROP SHL, SEC 27.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|237
|239
|Evangeline
|0
|138
|138
|Iberia
|2
|86
|88
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|54
|56
|Lafayette
|2
|27
|29
|St. Landry
|7
|75
|82
|St. Martin
|6
|81
|87
|St. Mary
|2
|210
|212
|Vermilion
|3
|134
|137
