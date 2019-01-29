The Opelousas General Health System will honor five people during its second annual Hall of Fame Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Opelousas Civic Center.

Sidney Sandoz Jr., the first chairman of the OGH board; former board member Stella Thomas; pediatrician George Prather; family practicioner A.C. Terrance, and former director of laboratory services John Clary Sr. will be inducted into the Opelousas General Health System Hall of Fame.

The inductees, chosen by a special committee of the health system's board of trustees, are being inducted posthumously with their families invited as guests. Proceeds benefit the Opelousas General Foundation.

"The idea behind (the gala) is that there have been people so instrumental in the creation and development of the health system in Opelousas over the years and not just board members and doctors but others throughout the community and our staff," foundation director Tracey Antee said.

For tickets, visit the health system's website. Tickets are $65 each and include dinner and cocktails. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the award ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.