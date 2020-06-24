Registration is open for Opportunity Machine’s Small Business Boot Camp, a program designed to help business owners learn the best practices of running a business.
Classes are held every at 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday from July 14 to Aug. 25, and participants can join local industry experts on some of the biggest business-related questions in areas such as business model design, marketing and branding, customer engagement and retention, legal liability and saving on taxes.
“I highly recommend the Boot Camp to anyone even considering starting your own business or managing a business,” small business owner Kent Fontenot said. “The information is priceless, and you don't want to run a business for decades then learn this information (like I did).”
The program is free. Registration is required due to limited seating. Visit opportunitymachine.org/om-events to register.