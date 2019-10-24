Destination Maternity, which has a Motherhood Maternity location in the Acadiana Mall, plans to close 183 stores following it Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this week, the USA Today is reporting.
The company had 446 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico on Aug. 3 along with 491 leased spaces within department stores but had recently closed 27 stores. Bankruptcy allows companies to escape unprofitable leases, according to the USA Today.
The company reported an operating loss of $2.2 million in the second quarter, which was lower than the $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Founded as a mail-order catalog business called Mothers Work in 1982, the company went public in 1992, acquired the Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod brands in 1995 and expanded rapidly in the years thereafter, the USA Today reported.
