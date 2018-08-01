Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is opening a store Thursday at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway, Suite 200, in Lafayette.
Sears Outlet stores average 16,000 square feet and provide customers in-store and online access to new, one-of-a-kind, discontinued, reconditioned, overstocked and cosmetically blemished products — including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools.
The stores are locally owned and operated. As of May 5, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 882 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda.
Hours for the store are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.