The Bon Temps Grill will open in the former Blue Dog Café space on Monday, co-owner Patrick O’Bryan said.
The restaurant announced in August it would move into the former space of the iconic restaurant at 1211 W. Pinhook Road that closed during the summer.
The building has undergone cosmetic changes and will feature a larger dining room and a space that can handle private events.
“We are thrilled to be opening into a bigger location with a lot more Bon Temps to offer,” O’Bryan. “In addition to a bigger space, there will be more parking and other amenities. I’m so excited about the outdoor seating and large bar area for working professionals in the area.”