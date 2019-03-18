Known throughout the U.S. and the world, Marcus Lyle Brown has performed in more than 78 feature films and television series, appearing alongside big names such as Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Diane Krueger, Jim Carrey and Billy Bob Thornton.
Brown spoke last week with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to the conversation here.
He delivered compelling performances in the Academy award-winning film Twelve Years A Slave and in The Great Debaters, directed and starred in by Denzel Washington.
An encounter in 1996 with Baton Rouge native Steven Soderbergh, director of acclaimed commercial Hollywood films like Erin Brockovich and Ocean’s Eleven, led Brown to realize he could remain in Louisiana and build a successful career in the entertainment industry.
In 2007, his company, Believe Entertainment, created and managed The Lafayette Entertainment Initiative, which was designed to promote Lafayette as a destination for creative content production.
As a production executive, the LSU graduate has managed the financial and creative responsibilities for high profile feature film, television and video games. His recruitment and retention efforts has yielded over $50 million in tax credit-eligible production activity.
Brown now serves as chief marketing officer of Digital Twin Studios, which is housed in the LITE Center and the Opportunity Machine. The company is an immersive and interactive learning development company using simulated experiences in a risk-free environment.