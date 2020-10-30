DynamiCare health was the winner of the Get Started Medical Pitch Competition Thursday night.
The Boston-based company was one of six finalists in the competition, held virtually in conjunction with the Innovate South conference in Lafayette.
The company’s digital care program reinforces a person’s recovery form addiction by offering easy to use technology, including random breath and saliva tests and other methods. It also offers money on a debit care that blocks cash withdrawals and purchases at bars or liquor stores as a reward.
Other finalists included OR Link, Medcrypt, DOCPACE, Brightlamp and M&S Biotics.