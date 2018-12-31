As 2018 draws to a close, despite the enduring economic challenges that have buffeted our oil and gas sector over the past three years, our housing industry has remained resilient.
Although, as of this writing two weeks until we close the books on 2018, the total number of home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service has already surpassed last year’s record 4,974 sales notched and has broken the 5,000 level for the first time ever.
Also, the dollar volume of those sales is currently within $1 million of breaking the $970 million notched in 2015. By year end there is little doubt that record will fall, too.
In Lafayette Parish, 2015 currently holds the position as our record year in both number of home sales with 3,311 and in dollar volume with just over $753 million reported. Through Dec. 18, 3,263 home sales have been tallied and just over $727 million in dollar volume have been tallied so far.
Although the 2015 record has yet to be broken, we are clearly within striking distance. I’ll share the final numbers with you next month.
One area that holds importance for current and want-to-be homeowners is the marketplace’s average and median sale prices.
In Lafayette Parish, the current average sale price is just under $223,000. The median sale price stands at $194,000. Compared to last year, the average sale price has risen by $6,000 or 3%, while the median sale price has increased by $2,000 or 1%.
While the moderate increase in both measurements is positive, both fall short of those of 2015 where the average sale price was $227,500 and the median sale price was just under $199,000. The positive spin on this is that this year will end the two previous year declines from 2015.
So as 2018 comes to a close the one word that I believe best describes our housing market performance is the same word that also best describes our people: resilient.