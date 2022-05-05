The Days Inn just east of the University Avenue exit on Interstate 10 was sold for $2.7 million.
The 120-room hotel at 1620 N. University Ave., which has been on the market for at least two years, was bought by Smart Vision LLC, which is registered to Amin Realty of Sugar Land, Texas, land records show.
Mahant Hospitality was the seller. The company bought the property in July 2017 for $1.9 million, records show.
The six-acre development is located in an Opportunity Zone and has had recent updates, including a new roof, furniture and paint, according to the listing. It first opened in 1982.
Amin Realty owns hotels in the Houston area along with others in Missouri and Florida, according to its website.