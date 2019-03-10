Dupré Logistics received recognition from the Women in Trucking Association and its Redefining the Road magazine among its 2018 top 50 companies for women to work for in transportation.
Dupre was among nearly 150 companies that received nominations. Companies include motor carriers, third-party logistics companies and original equipment manufacturers. Dupre was recognized for displaying characteristics that include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities, and career advancement opportunities.
Darlene M. Regan, of Iota, administrative program specialist A in the LSU AgCenter's southwest region, is among recipients of the Louisiana Civil Service League 60th annual Charles E. Dunbar Jr. Career Service Award recognizing exemplary service of employees in a classified merit system.
Other recipients are N. Henry Bennett, of Amite, Medicaid program manager 4 in the Louisiana Department of Health/Bureau of Health Services Financing; Bradley R. Brandt, of Prairieville, director of aviation in the Department of Transportation and Development; Marsha Daniel, of Baton Rouge, program manager 3 in the Department of Children and Family Services, Child Welfare; Shanda R. Jones, of Baton Rouge, accountant administrator 3 with the Louisiana Secretary of State; Maida Owens, of Baton Rouge, with the Louisiana Folklife Program, Office of Cultural Development, Division of the Arts; ; Faye J. Ritchie, of St. Francisville, administrative coordinator 3 for the LSU AgCenter in West Feliciana Parish; Joan Ruiz, of Metairie, probation manager in the Jefferson Parish Department of Juvenile Services; Stanley J. Schofield, of Avondale, recreation center supervisor in the Jefferson Parish Parks & Recreation Department; Vickie Lynn Smith, of Thibodaux, administrative coordinator III in the LSU AgCenter's Lafourche Parish Extension Service; Edward Wedge III, of Baton Rouge, deputy chief engineer in the state Department of Transportation and Development; and Lee Ann Whitt, of Alexandria, zoo director for the Alexandria Zoological Park.