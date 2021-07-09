New commercial
MEDICAL OFFICE: 409 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Upper Lafayette Development Co. LLC, owner; Duplantis Design Group PC, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $351,441.
OTHER: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; description, taxiway; Ashley Simon, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $16,070,000.
WAREHOUSE: 101 Swaco Way, Buildings A, B, C, D, E, F, Broussard; Swaco Storage/Swaco Holdings, applicant; description, commercial storage; Stellco, contractor; $3,659,600.
OTHER: 2727 Hwy. 90 East, Broussard; SLEMCO bucket truck parking; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc.; $290,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 429 Cooper Drive, Lafayette; Firestation No. 3, owner; description, new fire station; Bill Ackal, applicant; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $2,512,200.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1235 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Barrilleaux Law Firm, owner; Edson Davis Design, applicant; The Gen Group Construction LLC, contractor; $875,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1409 Verot School Road, Lafayette; Michael Young DDS, owner; Hensgens Enineering LLC, applicant; Mackie Reaux Construction, contractor; $1,510,132.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 102 Max Drive, Lafayette; Keith Bates, owner; description, warehouse; Keith Bates, applicant; Keith Bates Construction LLC, contractor; $300,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 4518 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Caffery Saloom Retail LLC, owner; description, Aldi Grocery Store; SGA Design Group, applicant and architect; Termac Construction, contractor; $2,626,651.
RESTAURANT: 819 E. Broussard Road, No. 104, Lafayette: Bryan Mclain, owner and applicant; description, Market Treatz; McLain Homes, contractor; $50,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 409 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Couret Farms Medical Facility, owner; MBSB Group, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $2,448,816.
GENERAL RETAIL: 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Completeful, owner; description, change of occupancy; Josh Goree, applicant; ARL Construction Inc., contractor; $100,000.
HOTEL/MOTEL: 806 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Richard Fontenot, owner; description, Juliet Hotel Clothing Store; Bill Crist, applicant: Rossclaire Construction, contractor; $100,000.
New houses
530 Piat Road, Lafayette Parish; Manuel Builders; $346,500.
112 Green Road, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $247,500.
103 Arago Court, Lafayette; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $589,500.
105 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; BCS Builders LLC; $558,000.
200 Eva Mae Lane, Lafayette Parish; Stellco LLC; $391,500.
211 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
236 Treescape Drive, Youngsville; Lancaster Construction LLC; $319,500.
506 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
201 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
322 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
324 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $184,500.
304 Redfern St., Lafayette; Legacy Contracting Services LLC; $288,000.
357 Viaulet Road, Youngsville; Mary Ann Griffin; $200,000.
101 Foxtail Trail, Boussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $502,928.