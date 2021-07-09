New commercial

MEDICAL OFFICE: 409 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Upper Lafayette Development Co. LLC, owner; Duplantis Design Group PC, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $351,441.

OTHER: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; description, taxiway; Ashley Simon, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $16,070,000.

WAREHOUSE: 101 Swaco Way, Buildings A, B, C, D, E, F, Broussard; Swaco Storage/Swaco Holdings, applicant; description, commercial storage; Stellco, contractor; $3,659,600.

OTHER: 2727 Hwy. 90 East, Broussard; SLEMCO bucket truck parking; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc.; $290,000. 

Commercial additions, alterations

OTHER: 429 Cooper Drive, Lafayette; Firestation No. 3, owner; description, new fire station; Bill Ackal, applicant; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $2,512,200.

OFFICE BUILDING: 1235 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Barrilleaux Law Firm, owner; Edson Davis Design, applicant; The Gen Group Construction LLC, contractor; $875,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 1409 Verot School Road, Lafayette; Michael Young DDS, owner; Hensgens Enineering LLC, applicant; Mackie Reaux Construction, contractor; $1,510,132.

WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 102 Max Drive, Lafayette; Keith Bates, owner; description, warehouse; Keith Bates, applicant; Keith Bates Construction LLC, contractor; $300,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 4518 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Caffery Saloom Retail LLC, owner; description, Aldi Grocery Store; SGA Design Group, applicant and architect; Termac Construction, contractor; $2,626,651.

RESTAURANT: 819 E. Broussard Road, No. 104, Lafayette: Bryan Mclain, owner and applicant; description, Market Treatz; McLain Homes, contractor; $50,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 409 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Couret Farms Medical Facility, owner; MBSB Group, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $2,448,816.

GENERAL RETAIL: 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Completeful, owner; description, change of occupancy; Josh Goree, applicant; ARL Construction Inc., contractor; $100,000.

HOTEL/MOTEL: 806 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Richard Fontenot, owner; description, Juliet Hotel Clothing Store; Bill Crist, applicant: Rossclaire Construction, contractor; $100,000.

New houses

530 Piat Road, Lafayette Parish; Manuel Builders; $346,500.

112 Green Road, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $247,500.

103 Arago Court, Lafayette; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $589,500.

105 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; BCS Builders LLC; $558,000.

200 Eva Mae Lane, Lafayette Parish; Stellco LLC; $391,500.

211 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

236 Treescape Drive, Youngsville; Lancaster Construction LLC; $319,500.

506 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

201 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

322 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.

324 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $184,500.

304 Redfern St., Lafayette; Legacy Contracting Services LLC; $288,000.

357 Viaulet Road, Youngsville; Mary Ann Griffin; $200,000.

101 Foxtail Trail, Boussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $502,928.

