Interior alterations
BAKERY: 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, description, Crumbl Cookies; applicant and contractor, LeBlanc & Fresina Investments; $20,000.
STORAGE: 3842 W. Congress St., description, metal building at Adrian’s Supermarket; applicant and contractor, Bergeron’s Metal Buildings; $124,000.
TOWER: 1415 Jefferson St., description, installation of Dish equipment; applicant, TruNorthe LLC; contractor, Quanta Telecommunications Solutions; $20,000.
HOSPITAL: 1211 Coolidge St., description, Ochsner Lafayette General; applicant, Jason Bethany; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $1,143,441.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 2800 Verot School Road, description, none listed; applicant, Wesley Eustis; contractor, none listed; $0.
New residential
153 Sonnier Road, Carencro: St. Vincent Homes, $247,500.
1000 Lagneaux Road, Duson: Zachary Simon, $0.
209 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $223,650.
211 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $205,020.
213 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.
215 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $223,650.
217 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $215,640.
219 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.
228 Crescent View Lane, Duson, DSLD, $224,370.
226 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $210,420.
206 Austin Road, Youngsville: homeowner, $183,600.
220 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $237,060.
121 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $206,280.
123 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.
126 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.
241 Fallis Road: homeowner, $293,040.
224 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $201,150.
222 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $215,640.
214 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $215,640.
304 Amber Pond Lane: Heritage Home Builders, $326,880.
103 Ridgecroft Drive, Carencro: Jay Castille Construction, $330,390.
403 Barkhill Drive: Hammerhead Homes, $294,660
305 Garden St., Duson: Manuel Builders; $191,070.
105 Barkhill Drive: HLP Builders, $274,320.
104 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $179,010.
106 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.
108 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.
113 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $215,010.
111 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.
109 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $195,570.
107 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.
105 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.
103 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.
101 Deer Lake Lane: DR Horton, $0.
401 Eastwood Drive: DR Horton, $0.
400 Eastwood Drive: DR Horton, $0.
100 New Trails Lane: DR Horton, $0.