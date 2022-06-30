ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

BAKERY: 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, description, Crumbl Cookies; applicant and contractor, LeBlanc & Fresina Investments; $20,000.

STORAGE: 3842 W. Congress St., description, metal building at Adrian’s Supermarket; applicant and contractor, Bergeron’s Metal Buildings; $124,000.

TOWER: 1415 Jefferson St., description, installation of Dish equipment; applicant, TruNorthe LLC; contractor, Quanta Telecommunications Solutions; $20,000.

HOSPITAL: 1211 Coolidge St., description, Ochsner Lafayette General; applicant, Jason Bethany; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $1,143,441.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 2800 Verot School Road, description, none listed; applicant, Wesley Eustis; contractor, none listed; $0.

New residential

153 Sonnier Road, Carencro: St. Vincent Homes, $247,500.

1000 Lagneaux Road, Duson: Zachary Simon, $0.

209 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $223,650.

211 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $205,020.

213 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.

215 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $223,650.

217 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $215,640.

219 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.

228 Crescent View Lane, Duson, DSLD, $224,370.

226 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $210,420.

206 Austin Road, Youngsville: homeowner, $183,600.

220 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $237,060.

121 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $206,280.

123 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.

126 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.

241 Fallis Road: homeowner, $293,040.

224 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $201,150.

222 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $215,640.

214 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $215,640.

304 Amber Pond Lane: Heritage Home Builders, $326,880.

103 Ridgecroft Drive, Carencro: Jay Castille Construction, $330,390.

403 Barkhill Drive: Hammerhead Homes, $294,660

305 Garden St., Duson: Manuel Builders; $191,070.

105 Barkhill Drive: HLP Builders, $274,320.

104 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $179,010.

106 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.

108 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.

113 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $215,010.

111 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.

109 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $195,570.

107 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.

105 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.

103 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $0.

101 Deer Lake Lane: DR Horton, $0.

401 Eastwood Drive: DR Horton, $0.

400 Eastwood Drive: DR Horton, $0.

100 New Trails Lane: DR Horton, $0.