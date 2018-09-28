Lafayette helicopter services company PHI Inc. said Friday it refinanced some debt and hired a firm to help the company evaluate alternatives to improve its finances and enhance shareholder value.
PHI said Friday no timetable was set for completing an evaluation of its alternatives, nor have any decisions been made. PHI did say it adopted retention plans for senior leadership "in the event of certain change of control transactions." The plans are meant to ensure continuity of its business, PHI said.
PHI said it borrowed $130 million from the financing affiliate of Al A. Gonsoulin, the company’s chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder. Two of PHI's principal subsidiaries secure the loan. The proceeds of the loan were used to repay and terminate other debt.