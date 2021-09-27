Five businesses in downtown Opelousas will be awarded a total of $10,000 in grant money for work related to the building improvements.
The city, along with the Opelousas Downtown Development District and Opelousas Main Street, announced the recipients as part of the BIG program, which is funded through the ODDD, officials announced Monday. The grant provides matching fund through reimbursement.
Recipients include:
- Sebastien-Dupre Fine Jewelry, 822 S. Main St.
- Wild Child Boutique, 123 W. Landry St.
- Frank’s Po’boys, 603 E. Landry St.
- Former Temple Emanuel Synagogue, 728 S. Main St.
- La’Bellevue Petite Chateau, 122 E., Bellevue St.
Some of the work for this year’s project include facade maintenance and repair such as installing gutters, porch repairs and painting, transferring historic roof tiles and the installing of a patio canopy.
“We are really excited about this program and how it will provide some relief to local businesses and property owners,” said Melanie LeBouef, Opelousas Main Street director. “It’s also a win for our city as the total amount of investments for all of the grant projects is just over $100,000.”