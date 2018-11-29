Carencro-based sausage and boudin provider Mac's Sausage has opened Mac's Cajun Market and Southland Bakery at the old Southside Bakery location at 4519 W. Congress St.

Co-owner Drake Talbot, a retired welder, and others bought the original location at 511 N. Church St. in Carencro, which specializes in boudin, sausage and other specialty meats, four years ago. He said he runs a very "old school" shop and is ready to compete with all the mainstays in the Lafayette/Scott specialty meats game.

The business opened Wednesday and will be in full swing by Monday. A grand opening will be held in a couple of weeks, Talbot said, and the Carencro location will become a wholesale operation.

"I'm excited to be able to serve another part of Acadiana," Talbot said. "We're trying to compete with the rest like Don's and Billy's. We believe we have the best meats and boudin, and we make it all in house so you know it's good."

The new location will also serve sausage, $7 plate lunches, barbecue fried turkey and whole fried chicken, boiled crawfish and baked goods, Talbot said It will also offer catering services.

Talbot said he will be employing about six people for the new location, which includes one of the former bakers from Southside Bakery who had been there for 30 years.

"They’re already coming and ordering lunches," Talbot said. "Lunches and hamburgers. We have the old cooks and we got a good price. Making it three stores in one like that — one carries the other. We’ll have some good foods and old-fashioned, home cooked stuff."