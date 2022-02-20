In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, restaurateur and Lafayette native Stuart Ottinger was unsure of the future of his businesses.
Because of lockdowns and shifts to takeout only, he made the tough decision to shut the doors on his restaurants in Baton Rouge and Nashville, Tennessee.
“I had to lay off 140 people for six weeks, not knowing if I was ever going to open them again,” he said.
Over time, he reopened his locations and even expanded. In September, he opened Mercy Kitchen in his hometown at 1312 Verot School Road in the former Bon Temps Grill space. In the six months since it opened, the restaurant, he said, has been a hit.
Overall, 2021 was a big year for restaurants in Lafayette as the industry made a comeback from the pandemic-induced slump of 2020, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Taxable sales shot up 24% from 2020’s total — the lowest since 2014 — and totaled $406 million, the highest yearly total on record.
It comes after the start of the pandemic when restaurants were reduced to takeout only. Since reopening, the industry has battled significant headwinds with staffing challenges, supply chain disruptions and rising costs.
How much of that increase in sales was caused by higher-priced items or higher payroll costs is unknown, but the year was a good one, said Randy Daniel, president of the Acadiana chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. Stimulus checks earlier in the year put more money in people’s pockets, and they spent it in 2021.
Changing behaviors
The pandemic sent scores of people home to work remotely, which sent grocery stores sales soaring. But people also got tired of eating at home, Ottinger noted.
“Lafayette, fortunately, was different than a lot of other cities in the state,” said Daniel, who owns La Pizzeria in Lafayette. “The city, the people really supported the restaurants in general any time they could. Lafayette is a city of restaurants. People like to go out to eat.”
The trend was not isolated to Lafayette, national data shows. The industry is continuing to recover and is expected to hit $898 billion in sales this year, well over the $864 billion in 2019, according to the National Restaurant Association’s annual State of the Industry report.
Adjusted for inflation, however, the figure is an 11.5% decrease compared to three years ago, the report indicated. And surveys indicate 50% of restaurant operators believe sales will increase year over year in 2022.
Franchised restaurants had a 19% bump in sales in 2021, according to a report by Franchise. After the number of franchised quick-serve and full-service restaurants nationwide dropped more than 6% in 2020, it bounced back with a 3% increase in 2021 and is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023, a report indicated.
“More times during the week than not, I am partaking in the offering of local restaurants through their takeout line,” Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “It is amazing to me just the volume of customers that are doing the same. It does require a level of patience. There are these challenges with supply issues and worker shortages. You may have to wait a little longer, but you’re trading off that convenience of not having to prepare that food at home.”
Inflation, staffing challenges
The road to recovery has not been easy.
At Luna Bar & Grill in downtown Lafayette, owner Dave Evans has been able to build a solid customer base after a tepid opening in 2021. The Lake Charles-based restaurateur feels “like a very lucky restaurant owner” to have landed the downtown location.
But there were hurdles getting there. His other location closed after Lake Charles was hit by hurricanes, and he furloughed staff. When he reopened, he subdivided shifts just so everyone could make some money.
Then the Lafayette location hit construction snags.
“We used three different contractors,” he said. “Several different plumbers, several different electricians. It was a catastrophe, to say the least.”
At the three Chick-fil-A locations in Lafayette, operator John Arton said sales bounced back more in 2020 than 2021, all while he was battling staffing challenges. The restaurants are about 20% short of the amount of workers they need, Arton said, which could be problematic with the new location at 101 Meadow Farm Road needing 30 more workers when it opens in late April.
Another big hurdle? Getting deliveries.
“The truckers getting the product to us was the issue,” Arton said. “It was usually a one-day thing, or if were expecting a delivery at a certain time, it might be 12 hours later. You don’t want to keep too much inventory in stock, but you had to kind of increase your inventory as much as you could. We ended up at certain times not having a particular item, but it wasn’t for a long period of time.”
Staffing issues have been up and down, said Daniel, also an operating partner at Mercy Kitchen and Palmyre Cocktail Bar in River Ranch. Supply disruptions, he said, were almost constant. Some weeks, he said, getting ground meat was a challenge. Other times it was chicken.
Costs have risen significantly, and it’s forced him to pass some of that on to the consumer. Even furniture has been a hassle to get, Ottinger said.
“The price of goods is through the roof compared to what it was in 2019,” Daniel said. “We’ve had to raise prices. We waited as long as we could, but we did have to raise price to accommodate the prices we’re paying. We’re not making as much money as we were making because you can only raise prices so much.
“People think restaurants make so much money. Honestly, the average restaurant makes 2-6 cents on the dollar.”
Looking ahead, consumer spending should level off a bit later this year, Mitchell said. On the horizon could be higher interest rates on a home mortgage, higher gas prices and more inflation on many commodities that would eat away at any disposable income.
“All of the conventional wisdom points to some sort of leveling off in 2022,” she said. “We just can’t sustain this level of spending.”
Staff Writer Adam Daigle contributed to this report.